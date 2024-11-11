American visits Siena following Shoats’ 31-point outing

American Eagles (1-1) at Siena Saints (2-0) Albany, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Siena hosts American after…

American Eagles (1-1) at Siena Saints (2-0)

Albany, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Siena hosts American after Justice Shoats scored 31 points in Siena’s 90-88 overtime victory over the Bryant Bulldogs.

Siena finished 4-28 overall a season ago while going 2-12 at home. The Saints averaged 60.4 points per game last season, 27.3 in the paint, 9.3 off of turnovers and 4.8 on fast breaks.

American went 10-9 in Patriot League play and 8-9 on the road a season ago. The Eagles gave up 68.0 points per game while committing 16.6 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

