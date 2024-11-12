American visits Siena following Shoats’ 31-point game

American Eagles (1-1) at Siena Saints (2-0) Albany, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -1.5; over/under…

American Eagles (1-1) at Siena Saints (2-0)

Albany, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -1.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Siena hosts American after Justice Shoats scored 31 points in Siena’s 90-88 overtime win against the Bryant Bulldogs.

Siena went 4-28 overall with a 2-12 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Saints averaged 60.4 points per game last season, 11.3 on free throws and 15.9 from beyond the arc.

American went 16-16 overall with an 8-9 record on the road a season ago. The Eagles averaged 12.3 points off of turnovers, 9.6 second-chance points and 6.8 bench points last season.

