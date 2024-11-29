Winthrop Eagles (4-3) vs. American Eagles (0-6) Bayamon, Puerto Rico; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: American takes on Winthrop…

Bayamon, Puerto Rico; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: American takes on Winthrop in Bayamon, Puerto Rico.

The American Eagles are 0-6 in non-conference play. American has a 0-4 record against teams above .500.

The Winthrop Eagles have a 4-3 record in non-conference play. Winthrop ranks second in the Big South shooting 32.2% from 3-point range.

American scores 55.5 points per game, 1.8 fewer points than the 57.3 Winthrop gives up. Winthrop averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than American gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cecilia Kay is shooting 48.2% and averaging 11.7 points for the American Eagles.

Amourie Porter is averaging 12.1 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Winthrop Eagles.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

