American Eagles take on the Albany (NY) Great Danes

Albany (NY) Great Danes (5-1) vs. American Eagles (2-4)

Bayamon, Puerto Rico; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Great Danes -1.5; over/under is 136

BOTTOM LINE: American plays Albany (NY) in Bayamon, Puerto Rico.

The Eagles have a 2-4 record against non-conference oppponents. American averages 10.5 turnovers per game and is 1-1 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Great Danes are 5-1 in non-conference play. Albany (NY) is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

American averages 62.8 points per game, 1.2 fewer points than the 64.0 Albany (NY) gives up. Albany (NY) averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 6.2 per game American allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Geoff Sprouse averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 10.0 points while shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc.

Kheni Briggs averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Great Danes, scoring 6.3 points while shooting 40.9% from beyond the arc.

