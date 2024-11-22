American Eagles play the UMKC Kangaroos

UMKC Kangaroos (3-2) vs. American Eagles (1-4) Bayamon, Puerto Rico; Friday, 4:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kangaroos -3.5; over/under…

UMKC Kangaroos (3-2) vs. American Eagles (1-4)

Bayamon, Puerto Rico; Friday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kangaroos -3.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: UMKC and American play at Coliseo Ruben Rodriguez in Bayamon, Puerto Rico.

The Eagles are 1-4 in non-conference play. American has a 1-2 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Kangaroos have a 3-2 record against non-conference oppponents. UMKC is the Summit League leader with 41.6 rebounds per game led by Jamar Brown averaging 9.4.

American makes 41.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than UMKC has allowed to its opponents (37.2%). UMKC scores 13.0 more points per game (89.2) than American gives up (76.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Geoff Sprouse averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 10.0 points while shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc.

Cameron Faas is shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Kangaroos, while averaging 10.6 points and 2.4 steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

