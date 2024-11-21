American Eagles face the UMKC Kangaroos

UMKC Kangaroos (3-2) vs. American Eagles (1-4) Bayamon, Puerto Rico; Friday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UMKC and American square…

UMKC Kangaroos (3-2) vs. American Eagles (1-4)

Bayamon, Puerto Rico; Friday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMKC and American square off in Bayamon, Puerto Rico.

The Eagles are 1-4 in non-conference play. American has a 1-2 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Kangaroos have a 3-2 record against non-conference oppponents. UMKC is fifth in the Summit League scoring 34.4 points per game in the paint led by Jamar Brown averaging 6.0.

American averages 62.6 points, 5.8 more per game than the 56.8 UMKC gives up. UMKC averages 11.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 6.4 more made shots on average than the 5.4 per game American allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Rogers is shooting 46.8% and averaging 14.4 points for the Eagles.

Brown is scoring 17.8 points per game and averaging 9.4 rebounds for the Kangaroos.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.