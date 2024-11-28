American Eagles and the Winthrop Eagles play in Bayamon, Puerto Rico

Winthrop Eagles (4-3) vs. American Eagles (0-6) Bayamon, Puerto Rico; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: American takes on Winthrop…

Winthrop Eagles (4-3) vs. American Eagles (0-6)

Bayamon, Puerto Rico; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: American takes on Winthrop in Bayamon, Puerto Rico.

The American Eagles are 0-6 in non-conference play. American is 0-4 against opponents with a winning record.

The Winthrop Eagles have a 4-3 record in non-conference play. Winthrop is the Big South leader with 24.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Marissa Gasaway averaging 3.9.

American averages 55.5 points per game, 1.8 fewer points than the 57.3 Winthrop gives up. Winthrop averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than American allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cecilia Kay is scoring 11.7 points per game and averaging 7.3 rebounds for the American Eagles.

Ciara Harris is shooting 44.4% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Winthrop Eagles, while averaging eight points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.