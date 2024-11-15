Live Radio
Amarri Tice scores 21 as Quinnipiac downs Maine 58-55

The Associated Press

November 15, 2024, 9:27 PM

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Amarri Tice had 21 points in Quinnipiac’s 58-55 victory against Maine on Friday night.

Tice added seven rebounds and four steals for the Bobcats (2-2). Jaden Zimmerman scored 12 points while shooting 5 for 8, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc. Alexis Reyes went 4 of 10 from the field (0 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with eight points.

The Black Bears (2-2) were led by AJ Lopez, who posted 18 points and two steals. Jaden Clayton added 12 points, seven rebounds and three steals for Maine.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

