Amarri Tice scores 21 as Quinnipiac downs Maine 58-55

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Amarri Tice had 21 points in Quinnipiac’s 58-55 victory against Maine on Friday night. Tice added…

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Amarri Tice had 21 points in Quinnipiac’s 58-55 victory against Maine on Friday night.

Tice added seven rebounds and four steals for the Bobcats (2-2). Jaden Zimmerman scored 12 points while shooting 5 for 8, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc. Alexis Reyes went 4 of 10 from the field (0 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with eight points.

The Black Bears (2-2) were led by AJ Lopez, who posted 18 points and two steals. Jaden Clayton added 12 points, seven rebounds and three steals for Maine.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.