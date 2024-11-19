Amadi leads Tulsa against Little Rock after 24-point showing

Little Rock Trojans (2-2) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (3-1) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa hosts Little…

Little Rock Trojans (2-2) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (3-1)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa hosts Little Rock after Justin Amadi scored 24 points in Tulsa’s 111-106 overtime loss to the Missouri State Bears.

Tulsa went 14-4 at home last season while going 16-15 overall. The Golden Hurricane gave up 73.9 points per game while committing 17.7 fouls last season.

Little Rock finished 6-6 on the road and 21-13 overall last season. The Trojans shot 47.3% from the field and 34.5% from 3-point range last season.

