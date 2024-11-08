Allette leads TCU against FGCU after 20-point showing

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (0-1) at TCU Horned Frogs (1-0) Fort Worth, Texas; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (0-1) at TCU Horned Frogs (1-0)

Fort Worth, Texas; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Horned Frogs -18; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: TCU takes on FGCU after Vasean Allette scored 20 points in TCU’s 105-59 victory against the Florida A&M Rattlers.

TCU finished 21-13 overall with a 12-4 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Horned Frogs gave up 71.7 points per game while committing 17.7 fouls last season.

FGCU went 8-7 in ASUN play and 4-10 on the road a season ago. The Eagles averaged 70.4 points per game last season, 31.0 in the paint, 11.6 off of turnovers and 8.5 on fast breaks.

