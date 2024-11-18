Ali Abdou Dibba scores 17 as Southern Illinois beats North Dakota State 69-44

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Ali Abdou Dibba had 17 points in Southern Illinois’ 69-44 win against North Dakota State on…

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Ali Abdou Dibba had 17 points in Southern Illinois’ 69-44 win against North Dakota State on Monday night.

Dibba also added seven rebounds for the Salukis (2-2). Jarrett Hensley and Kennard Davis scored nine points apiece.

Jacari White led the way for the Bison (2-3) with nine points and four assists. Brennan Watkins added eight points.

Southern Illinois took the lead with 18:40 left in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 34-23 at halftime.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.