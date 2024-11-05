Alex Merkviladze scores 22, leads Loyola Marymount over Life Pacific 99-56

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Alex Merkviladze’s 22 points helped Loyola Marymount defeat Life Pacific 99-56 on Monday night. Merkviladze added…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Alex Merkviladze’s 22 points helped Loyola Marymount defeat Life Pacific 99-56 on Monday night.

Merkviladze added nine rebounds for the Lions. Myron Amey Jr. added 20 points while going 8 of 14 (3 for 9 from 3-point range) while they also had four steals. Caleb Stone-Carrawell went 6 of 9 from the field (3 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 16 points.

The Warriors were led in scoring by Rico Hopping, who finished with 18 points. Life Pacific also got 13 points from Albert Matute. Wes Clarkson had seven points.

Loyola Marymount took the lead with 14:15 remaining in the first half and never looked back.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

