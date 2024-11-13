Alex Karaban, Solo Ball help No. 3 UConn rout Le Moyne 90-49

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Alex Karaban scored 11 of his 17 points in the first half and No. 3 UConn…

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Alex Karaban scored 11 of his 17 points in the first half and No. 3 UConn routed Le Moyne 90-49 on Wednesday night.

Liam McNeeley added 15 points for two-time defending national champion UConn (3-0). Solo Ball scored all 12 of his points in the second half. Tarris Reed Jr. added 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Hassan Diarra had 10 points and six assists.

Dwayne Koroma led Le Moyne (1-3) with 13 points and five rebounds. Fred Bagatskis had 11 points.

Takeaways

Le Moyne: The Dolphins are in their second season playing at the Division I level. Le Moyne led Syracuse by five points at halftime before falling 86-82 and led UConn by three points early in the game.

UConn: Hassan Diarra, the most experienced guard on the UConn team and a member of the two championship teams, continues to come off the bench for the Huskies. He had a pair of baskets when UConn was struggling to score. Late in the half, he hit a 3-pointer and assisted on Jaylin Stewart’s buzzer-beating layup to give the Huskies a 38-19 lead at halftime.

Key moment

UConn had missed nine of its first 10 from 3-point range and only led 21-16 when Alex Karaban and Liam McNeeley had back-to-back 3-pointers to give the Huskies their first double-digit lead.

Key stat

UConn has scored at least 90 points in each of its first three games for the first time since the 1994-95 season.

Up next

UConn plays East Texas A&M on Tuesday night in its fourth straight home game to open the season. Le Moyne plays at St. Bonaventure on Saturday.

