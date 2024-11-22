Alcorn State visits Washington after Osobor’s 23-point outing

Alcorn State Braves (0-5) at Washington Huskies (3-1) Seattle; Friday, 10 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -26.5; over/under is…

Alcorn State Braves (0-5) at Washington Huskies (3-1)

Seattle; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -26.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Washington hosts Alcorn State after Great Osobor scored 23 points in Washington’s 74-69 win over the UMass-Lowell River Hawks.

Washington finished 17-15 overall last season while going 11-6 at home. The Huskies averaged 15.1 assists per game on 29.1 made field goals last season.

The Braves have gone 0-5 away from home. Alcorn State is seventh in the SWAC allowing 83.6 points while holding opponents to 46.4% shooting.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

