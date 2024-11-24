Alcorn State visits UC Riverside following Hargress’ 31-point performance

Alcorn State Braves (0-6) at UC Riverside Highlanders (3-3) Riverside, California; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Highlanders -16.5;…

Alcorn State Braves (0-6) at UC Riverside Highlanders (3-3)

Riverside, California; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Highlanders -16.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside hosts Alcorn State after Barrington Hargress scored 31 points in UC Riverside’s 77-75 overtime victory against the Colorado State Rams.

The Highlanders have gone 1-0 at home. UC Riverside is ninth in the Big West with 24.7 points per game in the paint led by Hargress averaging 5.5.

The Braves are 0-6 on the road. Alcorn State has a 0-6 record against teams over .500.

UC Riverside’s average of 9.5 made 3-pointers per game is 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 11.3 per game Alcorn State gives up. Alcorn State averages 3.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.0 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game UC Riverside allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hargress is scoring 19.7 points per game with 1.8 rebounds and 4.7 assists for the Highlanders.

Keionte Cornelius is averaging 8.7 points for the Braves.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.