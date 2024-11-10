Alcorn State visits Tulane after Brumbaugh’s 22-point performance

Alcorn State Braves (0-3) at Tulane Green Wave (2-0) New Orleans; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Tulane faces Alcorn…

Alcorn State Braves (0-3) at Tulane Green Wave (2-0)

New Orleans; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulane faces Alcorn State after Rowan Brumbaugh scored 22 points in Tulane’s 80-64 victory over the UL Monroe Warhawks.

Tulane went 14-17 overall with an 11-6 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Green Wave averaged 14.2 assists per game on 27.6 made field goals last season.

Alcorn State finished 14-18 overall with a 7-14 record on the road a season ago. The Braves gave up 77.4 points per game while committing 18.3 fouls last season.

