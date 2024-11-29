Alcorn State takes on South Alabama, looks to stop 7-game slide

Alcorn State Braves (0-7) at South Alabama Jaguars (4-3) Mobile, Alabama; Friday, 11 a.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jaguars -16.5;…

Alcorn State Braves (0-7) at South Alabama Jaguars (4-3)

Mobile, Alabama; Friday, 11 a.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jaguars -16.5; over/under is 133

BOTTOM LINE: Alcorn State heads into the matchup with South Alabama after losing seven games in a row.

The Jaguars are 3-2 in home games. South Alabama has a 2-1 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Braves have gone 0-7 away from home. Alcorn State is 0-7 against opponents over .500.

South Alabama’s average of 9.0 made 3-pointers per game is 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 11.3 per game Alcorn State allows. Alcorn State’s 33.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.7 percentage points lower than South Alabama has allowed to its opponents (39.3%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Myles Corey is scoring 18.4 points per game and averaging 2.1 rebounds for the Jaguars.

Omari Hamilton is scoring 8.6 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Braves.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.