Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Alcorn State plays Maryland…

Alcorn State plays Maryland after Cornelius’ 24-point game

The Associated Press

November 30, 2024, 3:43 AM

Alcorn State Braves (0-8) at Maryland Terrapins (6-1)

College Park, Maryland; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alcorn State visits Maryland after Keionte Cornelius scored 24 points in Alcorn State’s 74-65 overtime loss to the South Alabama Jaguars.

The Terrapins have gone 5-1 at home. Maryland is 5-0 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Braves are 0-8 on the road. Alcorn State has a 0-6 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Maryland makes 48.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than Alcorn State has allowed to its opponents (45.1%). Alcorn State averages 54.6 points per game, 4.1 fewer than the 58.7 Maryland allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Derik Queen is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 7.9 rebounds for the Terrapins.

Cornelius averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Braves, scoring 9.9 points while shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up