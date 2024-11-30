Alcorn State plays Maryland after Cornelius’ 24-point game

Alcorn State Braves (0-8) at Maryland Terrapins (6-1) College Park, Maryland; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Alcorn State visits…

Alcorn State Braves (0-8) at Maryland Terrapins (6-1)

College Park, Maryland; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alcorn State visits Maryland after Keionte Cornelius scored 24 points in Alcorn State’s 74-65 overtime loss to the South Alabama Jaguars.

The Terrapins have gone 5-1 at home. Maryland is 5-0 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Braves are 0-8 on the road. Alcorn State has a 0-6 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Maryland makes 48.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than Alcorn State has allowed to its opponents (45.1%). Alcorn State averages 54.6 points per game, 4.1 fewer than the 58.7 Maryland allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Derik Queen is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 7.9 rebounds for the Terrapins.

Cornelius averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Braves, scoring 9.9 points while shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc.

