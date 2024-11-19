Alcorn State faces TCU on 4-game road skid

Alcorn State Braves (0-4) at TCU Horned Frogs (3-1) Fort Worth, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Horned…

Alcorn State Braves (0-4) at TCU Horned Frogs (3-1)

Fort Worth, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Horned Frogs -32; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Alcorn State hits the road against TCU looking to stop its four-game road skid.

TCU went 12-4 at home a season ago while going 21-13 overall. The Horned Frogs averaged 16.8 assists per game on 28.4 made field goals last season.

Alcorn State finished 14-18 overall a season ago while going 7-14 on the road. The Braves averaged 71.9 points per game while shooting 44.2% from the field and 33.7% from deep last season.

