Alcorn State faces South Alabama, aims to stop road losing streak

Alcorn State Braves (0-7) at South Alabama Jaguars (4-3)

Mobile, Alabama; Friday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alcorn State travels to South Alabama looking to stop its seven-game road losing streak.

The Jaguars are 3-2 in home games. South Alabama is the top team in the Sun Belt with 15.3 assists per game led by Myles Corey averaging 5.0.

The Braves have gone 0-7 away from home. Alcorn State is 0-7 against opponents with a winning record.

South Alabama is shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 45.4% Alcorn State allows to opponents. Alcorn State’s 33.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.7 percentage points lower than South Alabama has given up to its opponents (39.3%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey is scoring 18.4 points per game with 2.1 rebounds and 5.0 assists for the Jaguars.

Omari Hamilton is averaging 8.6 points for the Braves.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

