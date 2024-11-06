Alcorn State Braves head to the Utah State Aggies

Alcorn State Braves at Utah State Aggies Logan, Utah; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Utah State hosts Alcorn State.…

Alcorn State Braves at Utah State Aggies

Logan, Utah; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah State hosts Alcorn State.

Utah State went 28-7 overall with a 14-1 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Aggies averaged 79.7 points per game last season, 16.1 from the free-throw line and 19.5 from beyond the arc.

Alcorn State went 7-14 on the road and 14-18 overall a season ago. The Braves shot 44.2% from the field and 33.7% from 3-point range last season.

