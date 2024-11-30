Alben and Charleston Southern host South Alabama

South Alabama Jaguars (2-4) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-6) North Charleston, South Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Charleston…

South Alabama Jaguars (2-4) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-6)

North Charleston, South Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern hosts South Alabama after Catherine Alben scored 21 points in Charleston Southern’s 67-60 victory against the North Dakota State Bison.

The Buccaneers have gone 1-2 in home games. Charleston Southern is eighth in the Big South scoring 52.5 points while shooting 32.4% from the field.

The Jaguars are 1-3 on the road. South Alabama is second in the Sun Belt with 13.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Daniela Gonzalez averaging 3.5.

Charleston Southern is shooting 32.4% from the field this season, 6.4 percentage points lower than the 38.8% South Alabama allows to opponents. South Alabama averages 63.7 points per game, 15.7 fewer points than the 79.4 Charleston Southern gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alben is shooting 31.9% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Buccaneers, while averaging 15.3 points and 1.6 steals.

Jordan Rosier is shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, while averaging 8.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

