Albany takes down Kansas City 67-65

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — DeMarr Langford Jr. put in the winning points off his offensive rebound at the buzzer and Amar’e Marshall scored 18 points as Albany defeated Kansas City 67-65 on Saturday.

Marshall added five steals for the Great Danes (5-1). Langford added 16 points while going 7 of 8 and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line while he also had six rebounds. Justin Neely shot 2 of 4 from the field and 6 for 7 from the line to finish with 10 points.

Anderson Kopp led the Roos (3-4) in scoring, finishing with 20 points and four assists. UMKC also got 18 points from Jayson Petty. Kasheem Grady II also had 16 points.

