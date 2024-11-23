Albany (NY) squares off against UMKC

UMKC Kangaroos (3-3) vs. Albany (NY) Great Danes (4-1) Bayamon, Puerto Rico; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Albany (NY)…

UMKC Kangaroos (3-3) vs. Albany (NY) Great Danes (4-1)

Bayamon, Puerto Rico; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Albany (NY) takes on UMKC in Bayamon, Puerto Rico.

The Great Danes are 4-1 in non-conference play. Albany (NY) leads the America East with 40.4 points in the paint led by Sultan Adewale averaging 8.0.

The Kangaroos are 3-3 in non-conference play. UMKC leads the Summit League with 14.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Jamar Brown averaging 4.7.

Albany (NY) makes 46.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.4 percentage points higher than UMKC has allowed to its opponents (37.8%). UMKC averages 20.5 more points per game (84.3) than Albany (NY) gives up (63.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Byron Joshua is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Great Danes.

Brown is shooting 47.9% and averaging 15.3 points for the Kangaroos.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

