Alabama State visits LSU after Reed’s 24-point showing

Alabama State Hornets (0-1) at LSU Tigers (1-0)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -20.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: LSU takes on Alabama State after Jalen Reed scored 24 points in LSU’s 95-60 win against the UL Monroe Warhawks.

LSU went 17-16 overall last season while going 12-6 at home. The Tigers averaged 76.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 75.0 last season.

Alabama State finished 8-11 in SWAC games and 3-13 on the road a season ago. The Hornets shot 37.0% from the field and 28.1% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

