Alabama State faces No. 18 Ole Miss on 3-game road slide

Alabama State Hornets (2-4) at Ole Miss Rebels (4-2)

Oxford, Mississippi; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama State will attempt to break its three-game road skid when the Hornets visit No. 18 Ole Miss.

The Rebels have gone 2-0 in home games. Ole Miss scores 76.5 points and has outscored opponents by 25.5 points per game.

The Hornets are 0-2 in road games. Alabama State has a 1-4 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Ole Miss’ average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game is 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 9.0 per game Alabama State gives up. Alabama State’s 30.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.9 percentage points lower than Ole Miss has allowed to its opponents (36.5%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Kirsten Deans is shooting 41.3% and averaging 13.8 points for the Rebels.

Cordasia Harris is scoring 10.3 points per game and averaging 9.2 rebounds for the Hornets.

