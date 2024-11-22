Alabama A&M takes on South Carolina State, looks for 4th straight home win

South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-3) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (3-2) Huntsville, Alabama; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs…

South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-3) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (3-2)

Huntsville, Alabama; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -1.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama A&M hosts South Carolina State looking to extend its three-game home winning streak.

The Alabama A&M Bulldogs have gone 3-0 at home. Alabama A&M averages 88.6 points while outscoring opponents by 13.0 points per game.

The South Carolina State Bulldogs are 0-3 in road games. South Carolina State ranks second in the MEAC with 15.2 assists per game led by Jayden Johnson averaging 2.4.

Alabama A&M averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game, 2.4 more made shots than the 6.4 per game South Carolina State allows. South Carolina State has shot at a 47.2% clip from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points greater than the 41.9% shooting opponents of Alabama A&M have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chad Moodie is shooting 63.0% and averaging 13.4 points for the Alabama A&M Bulldogs.

Wilson Dubinsky is averaging 11.6 points for the South Carolina State Bulldogs.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.