Alabama A&M hosts IU Indianapolis after Walker’s 21-point game

IU Indianapolis Jaguars (1-5) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (4-3)

Huntsville, Alabama; Monday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: IU Indianapolis takes on Alabama A&M after Jarvis Walker scored 21 points in IU Indianapolis’ 72-62 loss to the South Carolina State Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs have gone 4-1 in home games. Alabama A&M is fourth in the SWAC in team defense, allowing 75.7 points while holding opponents to 43.3% shooting.

The Jaguars are 0-2 on the road. IU Indianapolis has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

Alabama A&M is shooting 44.9% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points lower than the 46.4% IU Indianapolis allows to opponents. IU Indianapolis averages 69.8 points per game, 5.9 fewer points than the 75.7 Alabama A&M gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chad Moodie is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

Paul Zilinskas is averaging 19.3 points for the Jaguars.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

