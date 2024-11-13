Alabama A&M defeats Fisk 103-69

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — London Riley scored 17 points as Alabama A&M beat Fisk 103-69 on Wednesday night. Riley finished…

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — London Riley scored 17 points as Alabama A&M beat Fisk 103-69 on Wednesday night.

Riley finished 5 of 8 from 3-point range for Alabama A&M (3-0). Chad Moodie scored 12 points and added 11 rebounds, five assists, and four blocks. Aaron Smith had 12 points and finished 4 of 6 from the field.

Doyel Cockrill III finished with 22 points for Fisk. Solomon Mustafa-Reid added 13 points, eight rebounds and two blocks for Fisk. Justin McNelkan had 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

