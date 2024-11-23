Alabama A&M Bulldogs take on the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers on 3-game skid

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (2-3) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (3-3) Huntsville, Alabama; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Alabama A&M aims…

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (2-3) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (3-3)

Huntsville, Alabama; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama A&M aims to break its three-game losing streak when the Bulldogs take on Coastal Carolina.

The Bulldogs have gone 3-1 at home. Alabama A&M averages 85.5 points while outscoring opponents by 8.8 points per game.

The Chanticleers are 0-2 in road games. Coastal Carolina ranks fourth in the Sun Belt shooting 34.6% from 3-point range.

Alabama A&M averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game, 4.5 more made shots than the 4.0 per game Coastal Carolina allows. Coastal Carolina averages 62.6 points per game, 14.1 fewer points than the 76.7 Alabama A&M gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chad Moodie is shooting 65.4% and averaging 13.8 points for the Bulldogs.

Rasheed Jones is averaging 14 points for the Chanticleers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

