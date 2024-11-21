Akron Zips to host Lamar Cardinals Friday

Lamar Cardinals (1-2) at Akron Zips (1-2) Akron, Ohio; Friday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Akron hosts Lamar. Akron went…

Lamar Cardinals (1-2) at Akron Zips (1-2)

Akron, Ohio; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Akron hosts Lamar.

Akron went 24-11 overall a season ago while going 13-1 at home. The Zips averaged 73.6 points per game last season, 13.3 on free throws and 24 from 3-point range.

Lamar finished 5-10 on the road and 19-14 overall last season. The Cardinals averaged 17.0 points off of turnovers, 13.2 second-chance points and 4.9 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

