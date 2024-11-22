Akron Zips to host Lamar Cardinals Friday

Lamar Cardinals (1-2) at Akron Zips (1-2) Akron, Ohio; Friday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Zips -10.5; over/under is…

Lamar Cardinals (1-2) at Akron Zips (1-2)

Akron, Ohio; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Zips -10.5; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: Akron plays Lamar.

Akron went 24-11 overall last season while going 13-1 at home. The Zips averaged 73.6 points per game while shooting 45.4% from the field and 32.5% from 3-point distance last season.

Lamar finished 19-14 overall last season while going 5-10 on the road. The Cardinals averaged 77.8 points per game while shooting 45.0% from the field and 34.6% from deep last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.