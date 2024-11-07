Air Force takes on Jacksonville State following Taylor’s 30-point performance

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (1-0) at Air Force Falcons (0-1) Colorado Springs, Colorado; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gamecocks…

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (1-0) at Air Force Falcons (0-1)

Colorado Springs, Colorado; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gamecocks -1.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Air Force hosts Jacksonville State after Ethan Taylor scored 30 points in Air Force’s 73-57 loss to the North Alabama Lions.

Air Force went 9-22 overall with a 4-12 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Falcons averaged 66.2 points per game while shooting 45.3% from the field and 36.1% from deep last season.

Jacksonville State finished 14-18 overall with a 5-10 record on the road last season. The Gamecocks averaged 70.0 points per game last season, 33.6 in the paint, 12.8 off of turnovers and 7.5 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.