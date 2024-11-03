Air Force hosts North Alabama in season opener

North Alabama Lions at Air Force Falcons Colorado Springs, Colorado; Monday, 9:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Air Force opens the…

North Alabama Lions at Air Force Falcons

Colorado Springs, Colorado; Monday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Air Force opens the season at home against North Alabama.

Air Force finished 4-12 at home last season while going 9-22 overall. The Falcons averaged 66.2 points per game last season, 10.5 from the free-throw line and 26.4 from 3-point range.

North Alabama went 15-17 overall last season while going 5-13 on the road. The Lions averaged 11.2 assists per game on 26.8 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.