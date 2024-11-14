Air Force hosts Belmont after Pierre’s 20-point game

Belmont Bruins (2-1) at Air Force Falcons (1-2) Colorado Springs, Colorado; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Belmont takes on…

Belmont Bruins (2-1) at Air Force Falcons (1-2)

Colorado Springs, Colorado; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont takes on Air Force after Jonathan Pierre scored 20 points in Belmont’s 80-79 victory over the Lipscomb Bisons.

Air Force went 4-12 at home a season ago while going 9-22 overall. The Falcons averaged 66.2 points per game last season, 10.5 from the free-throw line and 26.4 from deep.

Belmont finished 6-9 on the road and 20-13 overall last season. The Bruins averaged 13.9 points off of turnovers, 7.9 second-chance points and 18.1 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.