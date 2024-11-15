Air Force hosts Belmont after Pierre’s 20-point game

Belmont Bruins (2-1) at Air Force Falcons (1-2) Colorado Springs, Colorado; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -4;…

Belmont Bruins (2-1) at Air Force Falcons (1-2)

Colorado Springs, Colorado; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -4; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont visits Air Force after Jonathan Pierre scored 20 points in Belmont’s 80-79 win over the Lipscomb Bisons.

Air Force went 4-12 at home last season while going 9-22 overall. The Falcons averaged 14.5 assists per game on 23.5 made field goals last season.

Belmont finished 20-13 overall a season ago while going 6-9 on the road. The Bruins shot 47.6% from the field and 37.1% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.