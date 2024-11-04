Air Force Falcons tip off season at home against the North Alabama Lions

North Alabama Lions at Air Force Falcons Colorado Springs, Colorado; Monday, 9:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Air Force opens the…

North Alabama Lions at Air Force Falcons

Colorado Springs, Colorado; Monday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Air Force opens the season at home against North Alabama.

Air Force finished 4-12 at home a season ago while going 9-22 overall. The Falcons averaged 6.5 steals, 3.9 blocks and 10.7 turnovers per game last season.

North Alabama finished 15-17 overall a season ago while going 5-13 on the road. The Lions averaged 76.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 76.1 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.