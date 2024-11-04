Live Radio
Air Force Falcons tip off season at home against the North Alabama Lions

The Associated Press

November 4, 2024, 3:42 AM

North Alabama Lions at Air Force Falcons

Colorado Springs, Colorado; Monday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Air Force opens the season at home against North Alabama.

Air Force finished 4-12 at home a season ago while going 9-22 overall. The Falcons averaged 6.5 steals, 3.9 blocks and 10.7 turnovers per game last season.

North Alabama finished 15-17 overall a season ago while going 5-13 on the road. The Lions averaged 76.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 76.1 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

