Air Force Falcons play the Milwaukee Panthers

Milwaukee Panthers (3-5) vs. Air Force Falcons (5-1)

Bayamon, Puerto Rico; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee and Air Force square off in Bayamon, Puerto Rico.

The Falcons have a 5-1 record against non-conference oppponents. Air Force ranks sixth in the MWC in team defense, allowing 61.5 points while holding opponents to 41.2% shooting.

The Panthers are 3-5 in non-conference play. Milwaukee is fourth in the Horizon scoring 29.0 points per game in the paint led by Justina Hernandez averaging 4.0.

Air Force averages 71.5 points per game, 4.9 fewer points than the 76.4 Milwaukee allows. Milwaukee averages 6.0 more points per game (67.5) than Air Force gives up (61.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Madison Smith is shooting 32.4% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Falcons, while averaging 16.2 points and 3.2 steals.

Kacee Baumhower is shooting 39.6% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 19.5 points.

