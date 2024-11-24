Air Force faces Mercyhurst after Taylor’s 23-point performance

Mercyhurst Lakers (4-2) at Air Force Falcons (1-4) Colorado Springs, Colorado; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Falcons -9.5;…

Mercyhurst Lakers (4-2) at Air Force Falcons (1-4)

Colorado Springs, Colorado; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Falcons -9.5; over/under is 129

BOTTOM LINE: Air Force takes on Mercyhurst after Ethan Taylor scored 23 points in Air Force’s 78-69 loss to the California Golden Bears.

The Falcons have gone 1-3 in home games. Air Force gives up 72.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 7.2 points per game.

The Lakers are 1-2 on the road. Mercyhurst is second in the NEC giving up 64.2 points while holding opponents to 43.7% shooting.

Air Force is shooting 44.7% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 43.7% Mercyhurst allows to opponents. Mercyhurst averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Air Force allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor is shooting 52.3% and averaging 20.2 points for the Falcons.

Jeff Planutis is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 1.8 rebounds for the Lakers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.