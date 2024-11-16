Ahemed’s 16 help UNC Greensboro take down North Carolina Wesleyan 99-54

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Akrum Ahemed had 16 points in UNC Greensboro’s 99-54 victory over North Carolina Wesleyan on Saturday.…

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Akrum Ahemed had 16 points in UNC Greensboro’s 99-54 victory over North Carolina Wesleyan on Saturday.

Ahemed shot 5 of 5 from the field, including 3 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line for the Spartans (2-1). Donovan Atwell scored 15 points, going 5 of 10 from the floor, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and 3 for 4 from the line. Kenyon Giles had 11 points and went 4 of 5 from the field (3 for 3 from 3-point range).

Justin Burden finished with 13 points for the Battling Bishops. North Carolina Wesleyan also got eight points from Marcus Portis. Kyron Kelly also had seven points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.