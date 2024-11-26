Agbim’s 18, Tainamo’s game-winner lead Wyoming over Tulane, 64-63

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Obi Agbim scored 18 points to lead Wyoming and Touko Tainamo made a wide open 3-pointer…

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Obi Agbim scored 18 points to lead Wyoming and Touko Tainamo made a wide open 3-pointer from the corner with 9.6 seconds left as the Cowboys took down Tulane 64-63 on Tuesday night.

Agbim shot 5 of 14 from the field, including 2 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 8 from the line for the Cowboys (5-1). Tainamo scored 13 points and added five rebounds. Jordan Nesbitt went 4 of 11 from the field (0 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 10 points, while adding 13 rebounds.

Asher Woods finished with 15 points for the Green Wave (4-3). Kam Williams added 13 points, eight rebounds, four steals and two blocks for Tulane. Rowan Brumbaugh also recorded 13 points and four assists.

Agbim scored 12 points in the first half and Wyoming went into halftime trailing 40-34. Tainamo scored 11 second-half points.

