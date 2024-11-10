Agbim scores 24 as Wyoming downs Tennessee State 81-66

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Obi Agbim’s 24 points helped Wyoming defeat Tennessee State 81-66 on Sunday night. Agbim went 10…

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Obi Agbim’s 24 points helped Wyoming defeat Tennessee State 81-66 on Sunday night.

Agbim went 10 of 13 from the field (4 for 4 from 3-point range) for the Cowboys (2-0). Jordan Nesbitt added 15 points while shooting 6 for 12 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 2 of 5 from the free-throw line while he also had seven rebounds. Kobe Newton had 11 points and shot 4 for 7, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc.

Brandon Weston led the Tigers (1-2) in scoring, finishing with 18 points. Aaron Nkrumah added 13 points and three steals for Tennessee State. Ahmir Langlais also put up 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Wyoming took the lead with 15:47 remaining in the first half and never looked back. The score was 43-28 at halftime, with Agbim racking up 12 points. Wyoming closed out its victory in the second half, with Agbim scoring a team-high 12 points in the final half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.