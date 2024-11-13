Agbim leads Wyoming against Texas Tech after 24-point game

Wyoming Cowboys (2-0) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (2-0) Lubbock, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Raiders…

Wyoming Cowboys (2-0) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (2-0)

Lubbock, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Raiders -22.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming visits Texas Tech after Obi Agbim scored 24 points in Wyoming’s 81-66 win against the Tennessee State Tigers.

Texas Tech finished 23-11 overall last season while going 15-2 at home. The Red Raiders shot 45.1% from the field and 35.9% from 3-point range last season.

Wyoming went 3-10 on the road and 15-17 overall last season. The Cowboys allowed opponents to score 74.5 points per game and shot 45.4% from the field last season.

