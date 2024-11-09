Agbim leads Wyoming against Tennessee State after 25-point game

Tennessee State Tigers (1-1) at Wyoming Cowboys (1-0) Laramie, Wyoming; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming hosts Tennessee State…

Tennessee State Tigers (1-1) at Wyoming Cowboys (1-0)

Laramie, Wyoming; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming hosts Tennessee State after Obi Agbim scored 25 points in Wyoming’s 108-85 victory against the Concordia-Saint Paul Golden Bears.

Wyoming went 15-17 overall with a 9-5 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Cowboys averaged 72.8 points per game last season, 15.9 from the free-throw line and 22.5 from beyond the arc.

Tennessee State finished 18-15 overall with a 5-10 record on the road last season. The Tigers averaged 72.7 points per game last season, 15.7 from the free-throw line and 19.8 from 3-point range.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

