Adebisi, Fox score 16 as Citadel knocks off Erskine 86-56

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Sola Adebisi and Brody Fox both scored 16 points to help Citadel defeat Erskine 86-56 on Thursday night.

Adebisi also contributed eight rebounds for the Bulldogs (1-1). Fox shot 5 of 7 and 6 of 10 from the free-throw line and had eight rebounds and three steals. Colby McAllister shot 4 for 12 (3 for 11 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points.

Christian Monroe finished with 14 points for the Flying Fleet. Jayden Byrd added 10 points for Erskine.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

