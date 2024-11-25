Adams has 19 as CSU Northridge defeats Denver 89-60

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Marcus Adams Jr.’s 19 points helped CSU Northridge defeat Denver 89-60 on Monday night. Adams also…

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Marcus Adams Jr.’s 19 points helped CSU Northridge defeat Denver 89-60 on Monday night.

Adams also added 11 rebounds for the Matadors (5-1). Keonte Jones added 17 points while shooting 4 of 6 from the field and 8 for 8 from the line and also had five rebounds and three blocks. PJ Fuller shot 2 of 8 from the field, including 0 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 6 from the line to finish with 10 points.

Nicholas Shogbonyo led the way for the Pioneers (3-4) with 15 points. Pedro Lopez-Sanvicente added 10 points and two blocks for Denver.

