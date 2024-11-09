Live Radio
Adam Clark scores 19 as Merrimack earns 65-51 victory over Vermont

The Associated Press

November 9, 2024, 9:08 PM

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Adam Clark had 19 points in Merrimack’s 65-51 win over Vermont in the Warriors season opener on Saturday night.

Clark added six rebounds, six assists, and three steals for the Warriors. Sean Trumper added 11 points while finishing 5 of 11 from the floor while they also had seven rebounds. Matt Becht had 11 points and finished 3 of 7 from 3-point range.

TJ Long finished with 22 points and two steals for the Catamounts (1-2). TJ Hurley added 11 points and two steals for Vermont. Noah Barnett finished with five points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

