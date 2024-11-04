Abreu’s 30 lead Drake past York (Neb.) 93-41

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Daniel Abreu scored 30 points as Drake beat York (Neb.) 93-41 on Monday night in…

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Daniel Abreu scored 30 points as Drake beat York (Neb.) 93-41 on Monday night in a season opener.

Abreu shot 10 of 16 from the field, including 6 for 10 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 5 from the line for the Bulldogs. Bennett Stirtz scored 18 points and added seven assists. Nate Ferguson finished 5 of 5 from the floor to finish with 11 points.

Ikechukwu Nwaobi led the Panthers in scoring, finishing with nine points.

