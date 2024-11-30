Abreu’s 15 help Drake beat Georgia Southern 61-47

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Daniel Abreu’s 15 points helped Drake defeat Georgia Southern 61-47 on Saturday night. Abreu also…

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Daniel Abreu’s 15 points helped Drake defeat Georgia Southern 61-47 on Saturday night.

Abreu also added seven rebounds for the Bulldogs (7-0). Mitch Mascari scored 13 points, finishing 3 of 9 from 3-point range and 4 for 4 from the line. Bennett Stirtz had 11 points and shot 3 of 9 from the field, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 5 from the line.

Eugene Brown III led the way for the Eagles (5-3) with 11 points. Dontae Horne added 10 points and four assists for Georgia Southern. Nakavieon White also had seven points and six rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.