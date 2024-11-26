Abilene Christian Wildcats travel to take on the Montana State Bobcats

Abilene Christian Wildcats (4-2) at Montana State Bobcats (2-4) Bozeman, Montana; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -4.5;…

Abilene Christian Wildcats (4-2) at Montana State Bobcats (2-4)

Bozeman, Montana; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -4.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Montana State hosts Abilene Christian in a matchup of Division 1 Division teams.

The Bobcats have gone 2-0 at home. Montana State ranks ninth in the Big Sky in rebounding averaging 31.7 rebounds. Agbonkpolo leads the Bobcats with 4.8 boards.

The Wildcats are 0-1 on the road. Abilene Christian averages 16.3 turnovers per game and is 1-1 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Montana State averages 75.8 points per game, 4.8 more points than the 71.0 Abilene Christian allows. Abilene Christian averages 13.9 more points per game (82.7) than Montana State gives up to opponents (68.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Walker is scoring 14.5 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists for the Bobcats.

Quion Williams is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Wildcats.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

